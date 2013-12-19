TABLE-India Sugar Prices - Delhi - Dec 19
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
Gur & Sugar opening close
(in rupees per 100 kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Gur Dhaiya (New) 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900.
Gur Peri 2,500-2,600 2,500-2,600.
Khandsari 3,240-3,360 3,240-3,360.
Sugar Ready (M) 3,085-3,185 3,075-3,175.
Sugar Ready (S) 3,010-3,110 3,000-3,100.
Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 2,910-3,010 2,900-3,000.
Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 2,860-2,960 2,850-2,950.
Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.