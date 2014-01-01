BRIEF-S H Kelkar and Co acquires Fragrance Encapsulation Technology
* S H Kelkar and Company - acquisition of Fragrance Encapsulation Technology from Tanishka Fragrance Encapsulation Technologies LLP.
TABLE-India Sugar Prices - Delhi - Jan 01 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000. Gur Peri 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900. Khandsari 3,600-3,700 3,600-3,700. Sugar Ready (M) 3,020-3,120 3,050-3,150. Sugar Ready (S) 3,030-3,100 3,020-3,130. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 2,940-3,020 2,950-3,050. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 2,930-3,000 2,930-3,030. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
* Got letter from nhai on achievement of financial closure for project 'four laning / two laning with paved shoulders in Rajasthan