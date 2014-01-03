TABLE-India Sugar Prices - Delhi - Jan 03 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000. Gur Peri 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900. Khandsari 3,600-3,700 3,600-3,700. Sugar Ready (M) 3,010-3,100 3,010-3,100. Sugar Ready (S) 2,980-3,060 3,000-3,080. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 2,910-3,000 2,910-3,000. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 2,880-2,960 2,900-3,980. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.