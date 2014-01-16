MEDIA-India's Flipkart tightens return policy to help cut operational costs - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
TABLE-India Sugar Prices - Delhi - Jan 16 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 2,850-3,050 2,850-3,050. Gur Peri 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900. Khandsari 3,600-3,700 3,600-3,700. Sugar Ready (M) 3,040-3,130 3,025-3,115. Sugar Ready (S) 3,010-3,080 2,995-3,065. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 2,940-3,040 2,925-3,025. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 2,910-2,980 2,895-2,965. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy