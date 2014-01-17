BRIEF-Reliance Industries says co to produce 2.5 MMSCMD of gas from CBM blocks by March 2018
* Exec says by March 2018, co will produce 2.5 MMSCMD of gas from CBM blocks Further company coverage:
TABLE-India Sugar Prices - Delhi - Jan 17 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 2,850-3,050 2,850-3,050. Gur Peri 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900. Khandsari 3,600-3,700 3,600-3,700. Sugar Ready (M) 3,050-3,140 3,040-3,130. Sugar Ready (S) 3,020-3,090 3,010-3,080. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 2,950-3,050 2,940-3,040. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 2,920-2,990 2,910-2,980. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
* Exec says by March 2018, co will produce 2.5 MMSCMD of gas from CBM blocks Further company coverage:
* Exec says all petchem expansion projects to be completed by this quarter