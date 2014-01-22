TABLE-India Sugar Prices - Delhi - Jan 22 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 2,850-3,050 2,850-3,050. Gur Peri 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900. Khandsari 3,600-3,700 3,600-3,700. Sugar Ready (M) 3,045-3,135 3,060-3,150. Sugar Ready (S) 3,015-3,085 3,030-3,100. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 2,945-3,045 2,960-3,060 Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 2,915-2,985 2,930-3,000. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.