BRIEF-India cenbank says it does not get any bids at 14-day variable rate repo auction
* India central bank says it does not get any bids at 14-day variable rate repo auction Source text: http://bit.ly/2oaofAA
TABLE-India Sugar Prices - Delhi - Jan 23 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 2,850-3,050 2,850-3,050. Gur Peri 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900. Khandsari 3,600-3,700 3,600-3,700. Sugar Ready (M) 3,055-3,145 3,045-3,135. Sugar Ready (S) 3,025-3,095 3,015-3,085. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 2,955-3,055 2,945-3,045. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 2,925-2,995 2,915-2,985. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
* Broader market buying seen in midcaps, small caps - analyst