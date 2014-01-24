TABLE-India Sugar Prices - Delhi - Jan 24
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
Gur & Sugar opening close
(in rupees per 100 kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Gur Dhaiya (New) 2,850-3,050 2,850-3,050.
Gur Peri 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900.
Khandsari 3,600-3,700 3,600-3,700.
Sugar Ready (M) 3,065-3,150 3,055-3,145.
Sugar Ready (S) 3,035-3,105 3,025-3,095.
Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 2,965-3,065 2,955-3,055.
Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 2,935-3,005 2,925-2,995.
Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.