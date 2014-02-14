Indian Sugar Prices-Mumbai - April 19, 2017
BANGALORE (Reuters) April 19 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 2,850-3,050 2,850-3,050. Gur Peri 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900. Khandsari 3,600-3,700 3,600-3,700. Sugar Ready (M) 3,050-3,155 3,035-3,140 Sugar Ready (S) 3,025-3,125 3,010-3,110. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 2,960-3,058 2,945-3,043. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 2,925-3,025 2,910-3,010 Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- April 19 Apr.19 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Tuar prices eased due to restricted demand from mills. Prices o