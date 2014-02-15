TABLE-India Sugar Prices - Delhi - Feb 15
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
Gur & Sugar opening close
(in rupees per 100 kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Gur Dhaiya (New) 2,850-3,050 2,850-3,050.
Gur Peri 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900.
Khandsari 3,600-3,700 3,600-3,700.
Sugar Ready (M) 3,040-3,145 3,050-3,155
Sugar Ready (S) 3,015-3,115 3,025-3,125.
Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 2,950-3,048 2,960-3,058.
Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 2,915-3,015 2,925-3,025
Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
(Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail:
commodities@reuters.com)