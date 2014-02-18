Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 2,850-3,050 2,850-3,050. Gur Peri 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900. Khandsari 3,600-3,700 3,600-3,700. Sugar Ready (M) 3,040-3,140 3,050-3,150 Sugar Ready (S) 2,970-3,070 2,980-3,080. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 2,890-2,990 2,900-3,000. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 2,865-2,965 2,875-2,975 Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.