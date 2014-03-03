BRIEF-Indian Hume Pipe Co gets work order of 1.23 bln rupees
* Says got work order of INR 1.23 billion from Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam Maryadit, Bhopal
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 2,850-3,050 2,850-3,050. Gur Peri 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900. Khandsari 3,600-3,700 3,600-3,700. Sugar Ready (M) 3,025-3,125 3,020-3,120. Sugar Ready (S) 2,975-3,075 2,970-3,070. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 2,875-3,000 2,870-2,995. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 2,875-2,975 2,870-2,970 Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
Indicative market rates Call Money 06.15-06.20 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.20 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR --.-- pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.20 pct 14 DAY 06.36 pct 1 MONTH 06.38 pct 3 MONTH 06.52 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.860 pct(12