Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 2,850-3,050 2,850-3,050. Gur Peri 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900. Khandsari 3,600-3,700 3,600-3,700. Sugar Ready (M) 3,025-3,125 3,020-3,120. Sugar Ready (S) 2,975-3,075 2,970-3,070. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 2,875-3,000 2,870-2,995. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 2,875-2,975 2,870-2,970 Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.