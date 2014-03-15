BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
TABLE-India Sugar Prices - Delhi - Mar 15 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 2,850-3,050 2,850-3,050. Gur Peri 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900. Khandsari 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600. Sugar Ready (M) 3,005-3,105 2,990-3,090. Sugar Ready (S) 2,955-3,055 2,940-3,040. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 2,905-3,005 2,890-2,990. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 2,855-2,955 2,840-2,940. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
Apr 21 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20253.00 NSE 51935.90 ============= TOTAL 72188.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M