TABLE-India Sugar Prices - Delhi - Mar 20
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
Gur & Sugar opening close
(in rupees per 100 kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Gur Dhaiya (New) 2,850-3,050 2,850-3,050.
Gur Peri 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900.
Khandsari 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600.
Sugar Ready (M) 3,010-3,110 3,005-3,105.
Sugar Ready (S) 2,960-3,060 2,955-3,055.
Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 2,910-3,010 2,905-3,005.
Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 2,860-2,960 2,855-2,955.
Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
(Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail:
commodities@reuters.com)
