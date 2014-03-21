BRIEF-Reliance Industries says co to produce 2.5 MMSCMD of gas from CBM blocks by March 2018
* Exec says by March 2018, co will produce 2.5 MMSCMD of gas from CBM blocks Further company coverage:
TABLE-India Sugar Prices - Delhi - Mar 21 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 2,850-3,050 2,850-3,050. Gur Peri 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900. Khandsari 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600. Sugar Ready (M) 2,995-3,095 3,010-3,110. Sugar Ready (S) 2,945-3,045 2,960-3,060. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 2,095-2,995 2,910-3,010. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 2,845-2,945 2,860-2,960. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
* Exec says all petchem expansion projects to be completed by this quarter