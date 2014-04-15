MEDIA-Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse to set terms for Flipkart's Snapdeal buy - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
TABLE-India Sugar Prices - Delhi - Apr 15 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100. Gur Peri 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000. Khandsari 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600. Sugar Ready (M) 3,500-3,600 3,490-3,590. Sugar Ready (S) 3,470-3,570 3,460-3,560. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,400-3,490 3,390-3,480. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,370-3,470 3,360-3,460. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* Says statement on U.S. president's latest executive order on H-1B visas