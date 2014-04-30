BRIEF-LIC Housing Finance March-qtr profit up about 18 pct
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 4.48 billion rupees; total income from operations was 32.46 billion rupees
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100. Gur Peri 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000. Khandsari 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600. Sugar Ready (M) 3,465-3,565 3,480-3,580. Sugar Ready (S) 3,445-3,545 3,460-3,560. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,365-3,465 3,380-3,480. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,335-3,435 3,350-3,450. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 4.48 billion rupees; total income from operations was 32.46 billion rupees
April 25 India's NSE index ended above the 9,300 level for the first time on Tuesday, helped by a string of strong quarterly results including from Reliance Industries Ltd and positive global cues.