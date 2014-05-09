BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100. Gur Peri 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000. Khandsari 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600. Sugar Ready (M) 3,480-3,580 3,470-3,570. Sugar Ready (S) 3,460-3,560 3,450-3,550. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,380-3,480 3,370-3,470. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,350-3,450 3,340-3,440. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
Apr 21 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20253.00 NSE 51935.90 ============= TOTAL 72188.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M