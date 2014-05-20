Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500. Gur Peri 3,200-3,300 3,200-3,300. Khandsari 3,800-3,900 3,800-3,900. Sugar Ready (M) 3,280-3,380 3,300-3,400. Sugar Ready (S) 3,240-3,340 3,260-3,360. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,180-3,280 3,200-3,300. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,140-3,240 3,160-3,260. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
April 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Apr 28 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 12777.00 NSE 44837.60 ============= TOTAL 57614.60 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M