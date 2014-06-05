TABLE-India Sugar Prices - Delhi - Jun 05
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Indicative Previous
Gur & Sugar opening close
(in rupees per 100 kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Gur Dhaiya (New) 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500.
Gur Peri 3,200-3,300 3,200-3,300.
Khandsari 3,800-3,900 3,800-3,900.
Sugar Ready (M) 3,220-3,320 3,250-3,350.
Sugar Ready (S) 3,200-3,300 3,210-3,310.
Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,120-3,230 3,140-3,250.
Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,100-3,220 3,120-3,240.
Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.