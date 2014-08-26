BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
TABLE-India Sugar Prices - Delhi - Aug 26 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 3,600-3,700 3,600-3,700. Gur Peri 3,300-3,500 3,300-3,500. Khandsari 3,700-3,800 3,700-3,800. Sugar Ready (M) 3,390-3,585 3,380-3,575. Sugar Ready (S) 3,360-3,560 3,350-3,550. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,260-3,460 3,250-3,450. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,240-3,400 3,230-3,395. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
Apr 21 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20253.00 NSE 51935.90 ============= TOTAL 72188.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M