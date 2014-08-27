BRIEF-Kokuyo Camlin says unit at Patalganga started commercial production/supply
* Says newly set up unit of company at Patalganga has started its commercial production/supply Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TABLE-India Sugar Prices - Delhi - Aug 27 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 2,800-3,000 3,600-3,700. Gur Peri 2,800-3,000 3,300-3,500. Khandsari 3,700-3,800 3,700-3,800. Sugar Ready (M) 3,050-3,450 3,390-3,585. Sugar Ready (S) 3,000-3,350 3,360-3,560. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 2,900-3,250 3,260-3,460. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 2,850-3,150 3,240-3,400. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
* To raise Basel III compliant debt instrument - perpetual additional tier i capital bonds to extent of rs. 3000 crores and tier - ii bonds up inr 30 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: