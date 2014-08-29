TABLE-India Sugar Prices - Delhi - Aug 29 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 2,800-3,000 3,800-3,000. Gur Peri 2,800-3,000 3,800-3,000. Khandsari 3,700-3,800 3,700-3,800. Sugar Ready (M) 3,050-3,450 3,040-3,440. Sugar Ready (S) 3,010-3,350 3,000-3,340. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 2,910-3,260 3,900-3,250. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 2,850-3,150 2,840-3,140. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.