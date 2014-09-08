TABLE-India Sugar Prices - Delhi - Sep 08 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000. Gur Peri 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000. Khandsari 3,700-3,800 3,700-3,800. Sugar Ready (M) 3,075-3,475 3,060-3,460. Sugar Ready (S) 3,035-3,375 3,020-3,360. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 2,935-3,285 2,920-3,270. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 2,875-3,175 2,860-3,160. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.