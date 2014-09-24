BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
TABLE-India Sugar Prices - Delhi - Sep 24 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000. Gur Peri 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000. Khandsari 3,700-3,800 3,700-3,800. Sugar Ready (M) 3,130-3,530 3,140-3,540. Sugar Ready (S) 3,090-3,430 3,100-3,440. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 2,990-3,340 3,000-3,350. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 2,930-3,230 2,940-3,240.
