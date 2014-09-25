BRIEF-Kreon Finnancial Services invests in Kreon Infotech
* Says made 100% investment in equity shares of Kreon Infotech Private Limited
TABLE-India Sugar Prices - Delhi - Sep 25 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000. Gur Peri 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000. Khandsari 3,700-3,800 3,700-3,800. Sugar Ready (M) 3,140-3,540 3,130-3,530. Sugar Ready (S) 3,100-3,440 3,090-3,430. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,000-3,350 2,990-3,340. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 2,940-3,240 2,930-3,230.
April 19 The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted one bid for 9.05 billion rupees ($140.16 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees)