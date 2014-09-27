Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
TABLE-India Sugar Prices - Delhi - Sep 27 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000. Gur Peri 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000. Khandsari 3,700-3,800 3,700-3,800. Sugar Ready (M) 3,160-3,560 3,150-3,550. Sugar Ready (S) 3,110-3,460 3,100-3,450. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,060-3,470 3,050-3,360. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,010-3,360 3,000-3,350.
April 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Apr 28 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 12777.00 NSE 44837.60 ============= TOTAL 57614.60 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M