BRIEF-Reliance Industries says co to produce 2.5 MMSCMD of gas from CBM blocks by March 2018
* Exec says by March 2018, co will produce 2.5 MMSCMD of gas from CBM blocks Further company coverage:
TABLE-India Sugar Prices - Delhi - Oct 09 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 3,200-3,300 3,200-3,300. Gur Peri 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000. Khandsari 3,800-4,000 3,800-4,000. Sugar Ready (M) 3,210-3,310 3,225-3,325. Sugar Ready (S) 3,190-3,290 3,205-3,305. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,110-3,210 3,125-3,225. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,090-3,190 3,105-3,205.
* Exec says all petchem expansion projects to be completed by this quarter