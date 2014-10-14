TABLE-India Sugar Prices - Delhi - Oct 14 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 3,200-3,300 3,200-3,300. Gur Peri 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000. Khandsari 3,800-4,000 3,800-4,000. Sugar Ready (M) 3,220-3,320 3,210-3,310. Sugar Ready (S) 3,200-3,300 3,190-3,290. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,120-3,220 3,110-3,210. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,100-3,200 3,090-3,190. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.