TABLE-India Sugar Prices - Delhi - Oct 24 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300. Gur Peri 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200. Khandsari 3,800-4,000 3,800-4,000. Sugar Ready (M) 3,085-3,185 3,095-3,195. Sugar Ready (S) 3,060-3,160 3,070-3,170. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 2,985-3,085 2,995-3,095. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 2,960-3,060 2,970-3,070. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.