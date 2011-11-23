BRIEF-Esaar India disapproves appointment of Chetana Narayan Tiverkar as CFO
* Says disapproved appointment of Chetana Narayan Tiverkar as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Indicative Previous
Gur & Sugar opening close
(in rupees per 100 kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Gur Dhaiya (New) 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700.
Gur Peri 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700.
Khandsari 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600.
Sugar Ready (M) 3,300-3,450 3,360-3,510.
Sugar Ready (S) 3,250-3,350 3,310-3,410.
Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,200-3,350 3,260-3,410.
Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,150-3,250 3,210-3,310. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
* Says approved re-appointment of Sushil Kumar Jain, as chairman and managing director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: