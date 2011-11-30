REFILE-Asia Graphics-Foreign inflows into Asian debt surge in May
June 14 Foreign inflows in Malaysian and Thai debt surged in May to $2.4 billion and $1 billion, hitting their highest in 14 months and 9 months, respectively.
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700. Gur Peri 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700. Khandsari 3,600-3,700 3,600-3,700. Sugar Ready (M) 3,450-3,550 3,435-3,535. Sugar Ready (S) 3,400-3,500 3,385-3,485. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,250-3,350 3,235-3,335. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,200-3,300 3,185-3,285. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3545,e-mail: commodities@reuters.com)
June 14 Foreign inflows in Malaysian and Thai debt surged in May to $2.4 billion and $1 billion, hitting their highest in 14 months and 9 months, respectively.
June 14 India's central bank has identified 12 of the country's biggest loan defaulters and said creditors must pursue bankruptcy proceedings against them, as it begins to cut the $150 billion in stressed debt hobbling Asia's No.3 economy.