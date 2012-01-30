Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Indicative Previous
Gur & Sugar opening close
(in rupees per 100 kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Gur Dhaiya (New) 2,800-2,850 2,900-3,000.
Gur Peri 2,800-2,850 2,950-3,050.
Khandsari 3,400-3,500 3,600-3,700.
Sugar Ready (M) 3,000-3,100 3,145-3,345.
Sugar Ready (S) 2,980-3,080 3,120-3,325.
Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 2,900-3,100 3,045-3,245.
Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 2,880-2,980 3,120-3,225.
Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
