BRIEF-India's Supreme Tex Mart cancels proposed preferential allotment of shares
* Says cancelled proposed preferential allotment of shares of company Source text - (http://bit.ly/2sjoqv1) Further company coverage:
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 2,850-2,900 2,800-2,850. Gur Peri 2,850-2,900 2,800-2,850. Khandsari 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500. Sugar Ready (M) 3,040-3,140 3,030-3,130. Sugar Ready (S) 3,020-3,120 3,010-3,110. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 2,940-3,140 2,930-3,130. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 2,920-3,020 2,910-3,010. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
SINGAPORE, June 12 (IFR) - Activity was subdued in Asian credit markets today with Australia on holiday and the market expecting the US Federal Reserve to raise rates on Wednesday.