Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900. Gur Peri 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900. Khandsari 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500. Sugar Ready (M) 3,035-3,160 3,025-3,150. Sugar Ready (S) 3,010-3,135 3,000-3,125. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 2,935-3,160 2,925-3,150. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 2,910-3,035 2,900-3,025. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 09 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,730-0,930 0,670-0,920 0,635-0,828 0,610-0,838 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,0