Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
Gur & Sugar opening close
(in rupees per 100 kg unless stated)
Gur Dhaiya (New) 2,675-2,800 2,675-2,800.
Gur Peri 2,675-2,800 2,675-2,800.
Khandsari 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500.
Sugar Ready (M) 3,025-3,175 3,035-3,185.
Sugar Ready (S) 2,995-3,120 3,005-3,130.
Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 2,920-3,070 2,930-3,080.
Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 2,895-3,020 2,905-3,030.
Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
