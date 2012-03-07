BRIEF-ITI Ltd contributes for ISRO's GSLV MkIII launch
* Says co contributed the manufacturing of electronic assembly for ISRO's GSLV MkIII launch
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 2,675-2,800 2,675-2,800. Gur Peri 2,675-2,800 2,675-2,800. Khandsari 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500. Sugar Ready (M) 3,020-3,170 3,000-3,150. Sugar Ready (S) 2,990-3,115 2,970-3,095. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 2,915-3,065 2,895-3,045. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 2,890-3,015 2,870-2,995. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
* Says co contributed the manufacturing of electronic assembly for ISRO's GSLV MkIII launch
June 12 India's fuel demand rose 5.4 percent in May, compared with the same period last year.