Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
Gur & Sugar opening close
(in rupees per 100 kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Gur Dhaiya (New) 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750.
Gur Peri 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700.
Khandsari 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500.
Sugar Ready (M) 3,025-3,125 3,015-3,115.
Sugar Ready (S) 3,005-3,105 2,995-3,095.
Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 2,925-3,025 2,915-3,015.
Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 2,905-3,005 2,895-2,995.
Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
(Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail:
commodities@reuters.com)