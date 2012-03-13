BRIEF-Shreyas Shipping and Logistics signs JV agreement with Suzue Corp
* Says geographies covered by the agreement initially include Indian sub continent and Japan Source text: (http://bit.ly/2s27S7E) Further company coverage:
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750. Gur Peri 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700. Khandsari 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500. Sugar Ready (M) 3,005-3,105 3,025-3,125. Sugar Ready (S) 2,985-3,085 3,005-3,105. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 2,905-3,005 2,925-3,025. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 2,885-2,985 2,905-3,005. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
MUMBAI, June 12 India's annual consumer price inflation eased further to 2.18 percent in May, driven down by cooling food prices, government data showed on Monday.