Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100. Gur Peri 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100. Khandsari 3,600-3,800 3,600-3,800. Sugar Ready (M) 3,110-3,285 3,100-3,275. Sugar Ready (S) 3,085-3,235 3,075-3,225. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,010-3,185 3,000-3,175. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 2,985-3,135 2,975-3,125. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.