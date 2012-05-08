BRIEF-Sunteck Realty says board approves sub-division of shares in the ratio of 1:2
* Says board approves sub-division of equity shares in the ratio of 1:2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TABLE-India Sugar Prices - Delhi - May 08 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100. Gur Peri 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100. Khandsari 3,600-3,800 3,600-3,800. Sugar Ready (M) 3,115-3,290 3,100-3,275. Sugar Ready (S) 3,090-3,240 3,075-3,225. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,015-3,190 3,000-3,175. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 2,990-3,140 2,975-3,125. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail: commodities@reuters.com)
* Closure due to closer notice issued by Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) for safety & health issues