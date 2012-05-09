Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100. Gur Peri 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100. Khandsari 3,600-3,800 3,600-3,800. Sugar Ready (M) 3,105-3,280 3,115-3,290. Sugar Ready (S) 3,080-3,230 3,090-3,240. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,005-3,180 3,015-3,190. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 2,980-3,130 2,990-3,140. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.