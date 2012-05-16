TABLE-India Sugar Prices - Delhi - May 16
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
Gur & Sugar opening close
(in rupees per 100 kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Gur Dhaiya (New) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100.
Gur Peri 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100.
Khandsari 3,600-3,800 3,600-3,800.
Sugar Ready (M) 3,150-3,330 3,140-3,320.
Sugar Ready (S) 3,125-3,300 3,115-3,290.
Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,050-3,230 3,040-3,220.
Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,030-3,200 3,020-3,190.
Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
