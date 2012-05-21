TABLE-India Sugar Prices - Delhi - May 21 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100. Gur Peri 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100. Khandsari 3,600-3,800 3,600-3,800. Sugar Ready (M) 3,150-3,325 3,135-3,310. Sugar Ready (S) 3,125-3,300 3,110-3,285. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,050-3,225 3,035-3,210. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,030-3,200 3,015-3,185. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail: commodities@reuters.com)