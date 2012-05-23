Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100. Gur Peri 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100. Khandsari 3,600-3,800 3,600-3,800. Sugar Ready (M) 3,185-3,360 3,175-3,350. Sugar Ready (S) 3,160-3,335 3,150-3,325. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,085-3,260 3,075-3,250. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,065-3,235 3,055-3,225. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.