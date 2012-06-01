Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
Gur & Sugar opening close
(in rupees per 100 kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Gur Dhaiya (New) 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200.
Gur Peri 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200.
Khandsari 3,600-3,800 3,600-3,800.
Sugar Ready (M) 3,150-3,350 3,135-3,310.
Sugar Ready (S) 3,120-3,285 3,110-3,285.
Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,055-3,250 3,035-3,210.
Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,025-3,150 3,015-3,185.
Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.