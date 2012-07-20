Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600. Gur Peri 3,450-3,550 3,450-3,550. Khandsari 3,800-4,000 3,800-4,000. Sugar Ready (M) 3,550-3,600 3,400-3,500. Sugar Ready (S) 3,400-3,500 3,350-3,450. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,375-3,500 3,300-3,400. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,300-3,400 3,250-3,350. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.