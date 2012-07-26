Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600. Gur Peri 3,450-3,550 3,450-3,550. Khandsari 4,000-4,200 4,000-4,200. Sugar Ready (M) 3,450-3,650 3,460-3,660. Sugar Ready (S) 3,400-3,600 3,410-3,610. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,350-3,550 3,360-3,560. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,300-3,500 3,310-3,510. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.