Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600. Gur Peri 3,450-3,550 3,450-3,550. Khandsari 4,000-4,200 4,000-4,200. Sugar Ready (M) 3,455-3,655 3,470-3,670. Sugar Ready (S) 3,405-3,605 3,420-3,620. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,355-3,555 3,370-3,570. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,305-3,505 3,320-3,520. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.