Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100. Gur Peri 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100. Khandsari 3,800-3,900 3,800-3,900. Sugar Ready (M) 4,050-4,200 4,000-4,150. Sugar Ready (S) 3,950-4,100 3,925-4,050. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,050-4,050 3,900-4,050. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,900-4,050 3,880-4,000. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.